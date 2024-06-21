2 killed in shooting at Lake Pueblo early Friday; suspect at-large, deputies say

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting at Lake Pueblo early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just after midnight at the Sailboard Beach area on the north shore of the lake, not far from the dam, where a group was fishing from shore, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Joe Stadterman, the park manager at Lake Pueblo, said CPW received a call for help at 12:45 a.m. and responded immediately. Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office would follow along with emergency responders shortly after.

At the scene, responding officers found two victims. That’s when the CBI was called to assist CPW in the case, the release states.

Witnesses at the scene said a gunman fled the scene but did not have a description for the suspect or information about how he got a way, Stadterman said.

“We believe there is no threat to guests in the park at this time,” Stadterman said. “However, there is no suspect in custody.”

The park, its campgrounds and marinas remain open. However, Sailboard Beach and the waters around it will remain closed indefinitely due to the ongoing investigation.

The CBI is taking over as the lead agency in the case, CPW officials said, and further statements on the investigation will come from CBI.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 21, 11am