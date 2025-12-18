Captain with Hygiene Fire Department convicted of sexually assaulting 5 women, including subordinates

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A now-former captain with the Hygiene Fire Department has been found guilty of multiple sexual assaults on young women, including two teenagers and his own subordinates.

A jury found Kamron Barnaby guilty on all 13 charges against him, which included four counts of sexual assault (class 4 felony), two counts of unlawful sexual content (class 4 felony), two counts of sexual assault (class 3 felony), two counts of unlawful sexual contact (class 1 misdemeanor), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Five victims — including three who were Barnaby's subordinate employees — who were sexually assaulted by him testified at trial.

According to their accounts and the prosecution, Barnaby, who was 30 at the time of his arrest, targeted young women through his work and used similar tactics in each instance.

"Many of the sexual assaults were committed inside the fire department or on the property," the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office

said. "The defendant sent nude photos and videos of himself to each victim. Investigators recovered from his phone hundreds of photos and videos of the defendant masturbating himself."

Some of the victims said the assaults happened while Barnaby was on duty.

This case began when a former Hygiene firefighter reported a sexual assault to the chief of the fire department, who then contacted the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Barnaby was arrested on April 26, 2023.

“The defendant preyed upon young women, using his position as a fire captain," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "These five victims demonstrated courage, strength and resilience in coming forward and going through this trial. We were honored to fight for justice for each of them. I want to thank the outstanding detectives from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the team from the District Attorney’s Office. Also, I truly appreciate the service of the jurors, who spent part of their holiday season working through a graphic, painful case to reach the right result.”