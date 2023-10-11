Watch Now
Broomfield police conducting death investigation at home in Brandywine neighborhood

Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 19:06:08-04

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield authorities are conducting a death investigation at a home in the Brandywine neighborhood, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Broomfield PD said at 3:28 p.m. there was a large police presence on Cambridge Avenue near the intersection of Midway Boulevard and Perry Street. Officers were dispatched for a possible disturbance, according to the department.

In an update at 3:53 p.m., Broomfield PD said officers are conducting a death investigation. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to the home.

The department said the investigation is in its early stages and few details are known at this time.

Cambridge Avenue remains closed at this time, but Perry Street has reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

