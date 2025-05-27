Brighton police arrest man on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with deadly stabbing

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man suspected in a deadly stabbing at a home in Brighton earlier this month has been arrested by police.

Officers with the Brighton Police Department were called out to a home in the 3000 block of East Bridge Street around 5:05 p.m. on May 15 for reports of an unconscious man.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Brighton PD said the suspect and victim knew each other, and the suspect took off before officers arrived.

Last week, Brighton detectives presented the case to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the DA issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for 52-year-old Johnny Jose Moreno.

He was arrested early Friday morning by Aurora police officers.

“Acts of violence like this have no place in our community. We extend our sympathies to the victim’s family,” said Brighton Chief of Police Matthew Domenico. “We are grateful for the dedication and commitment of our investigations team, along with our partners with Aurora Police Department in safely taking this suspect into custody.”