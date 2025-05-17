Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed man, 34, in Brighton home

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in a Brighton home Thursday evening.

According to the Brighton Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 3000 block of East Bridge Street around 5:05 p.m. for reports of an unconscious man.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Brighton PD said the suspect and victim knew each other, and the suspect took off before officers arrived. This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, according to the department.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to Brighton PD. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 303-655-8740.