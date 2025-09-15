Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boy, 16, stabs mom and sister after argument inside Aurora home, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly stabbing his mom and sister following an argument at their home in Aurora over the weekend, according to police.

At around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home near Nome Park on reports of a family disturbance.

At the scene, police found both the suspect’s mother and sister with stab/laceration wounds. Preliminary investigation revealed there was an argument inside their apartment when “the teen boy got mad” and stabbed his mom and sister, a police spokesperson said.

Two other children were inside the home at the time of the crime but where not injured.

The victims were taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The boy was arrested on several charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of felony menacing, four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of obstruction.

