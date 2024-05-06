Boulder police: Hit-and-run driver left teen with serious bodily injuries last month

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of striking a teen with his vehicle and leaving the scene of the crime without rendering aid.

The hit-and-run, which took place at approximately 10 p.m. on April 26, happened along Canyon Blvd. as the 15-year-old boy was crossing the eastbound lanes near E. 14th St., police said Monday.

The boy suffered serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are looking for a light-colored Kia Sportage, the vehicle from the surveillance image below, which they believe is the vehicle that struck the teen.

Boulder Police Department

Police are also asking to speak with the driver of a white BMW3-series with California plates that witnessed the hit and run.

Anyone who has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Traffic Officer S. Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749. Reference case 24-03939.

