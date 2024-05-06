Boulder police: Hit-and-run driver left teen with serious bodily injuries last month

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of striking a teen with his vehicle and leaving the scene of the crime without rendering aid.
The hit-and-run, which took place at approximately 10 p.m. on April 26, happened along Canyon Blvd. as the 15-year-old boy was crossing the eastbound lanes near E. 14th St., police said Monday.
The boy suffered serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators are looking for a light-colored Kia Sportage, the vehicle from the surveillance image below, which they believe is the vehicle that struck the teen.
Police are also asking to speak with the driver of a white BMW3-series with California plates that witnessed the hit and run.
Anyone who has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Traffic Officer S. Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749. Reference case 24-03939.