Boulder police arrest suspect in deadly Halloween party shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a CU Boulder student at a Halloween party over the weekend has been arrested, a spokesperson with Boulder Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Omar Perez, 18, of Thornton, was arrested earlier Monday on first-degree murder – extreme indifference and attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference charges, the spokesperson said.

Perez is not a student at the campus, officials said.

Watch Denver7's most story on this shooting in the video below:

CU Boulder student killed, another injured in Halloween party shooting, people of interest sought

Though additional charges are possible for other people involved in the shooting, detectives believe this suspect is the only shooter, the release states.

The fatal shooting happened at around 11:28 p.m. Saturday at a home in the University Hill neighborhood near 7th and Marine streets – a home Boulder police had already responded to due to a noise complaint earlier in the day.

Police said several people were cited at the home where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the holiday before the party was shut down by police. A smaller group remained inside the home, police said.

“Detectives believe a group of individuals later attempted to force their way into the house. Shortly after that scuffle, shots were fired inside the home, striking the two victims,” the Boulder PD spokesperson said. “The suspects then fled the scene.”

Two 19-year-old men, both CU students, were found by police with gunshot wounds and both were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of them later died of his injuries early Sunday, police said. In an update Sunday, police said the second victim was in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown at his time.

Persons of interest wanted for questioning by police

Police interviewed around 20 witnesses and identified two persons of interest whom they want to question.

One of the people of interest is a man with facial hair and short dark hair, wearing a red hoodie under a black jacket.

Boulder Police Department

The second person of interest also has short, dark hair and was wearing a black t-shirt with an Art the Clown design.

Boulder Police Department

More photos of people police are looking to speak with are below:

Boulder Police Department

Boulder Police Department

Boulder Police Department

Boulder Police Department

Police also released doorbell video showing the people of interest leaving the home and going back inside.

Two Men Shot, One Fatally, Overnight; Boulder Police Seek Public’s Help



Boulder, CO – Boulder Police detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an overnight shooting on University Hill that killed one University of Colorado Boulder student and left another… pic.twitter.com/Mw6XyDsbfO — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) November 1, 2026

Anyone who recognizes these individuals, attended the party or has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Boulder Police dispatch at 303-441-3333 and submit photos and videos to them online.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim at a later time.

The families of the two victims are requesting privacy and do not wish to speak to the media.

"Our students and families deserve to feel safe in their communities, on campus, and wherever they gather," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "I am following the investigation closely and urge anyone with information, photos, or video to come forward and help Boulder Police identify those involved."

This is Boulder’s first homicide in 2026, according to police.