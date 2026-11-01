Two people shot at 7th and Marine in Boulder; suspect at large

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot early Sunday near 7th and Marine streets, according to the department.

The Boulder Police Department confirmed in an update at 12:55 a.m. that two people were shot near the area. The suspect remains at large, and officers are working to identify and locate the person, police said.

The University of Colorado Boulder also issued alerts about the shooting, which the university described as off campus. An earlier alert said Boulder police were investigating a reported shooting at 7th and Marine streets, reported a heavy police presence and asked people to avoid the area. A later alert said police were searching for a suspect.

On 'X', Boulder Police said residents in the area may return to their homes but should not cross police tape, police said. The intersection of 7th and Marine remains closed, and residents may need to park nearby and walk to their homes. Police will remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.