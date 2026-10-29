Boulder firebombing attack suspect pleads guilty to federal hate crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man accused of firebombing a group of demonstrators in Boulder in June 2025 pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges Thursday.

Mohammed Sabry Soliman faced both state and federal charges in connection with attacking demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza on the Pearl Street Mall last year.

Watch Denver7's story on his guilty plea to all state charges in the video below:

Boulder firebombing suspect pleads guilty to all state charges

In Thursday’s hearing, Soliman pleaded guilty to 12 federal charges, including hate crime resulting in death.

He was charged with both state and federal charges after the attack injured many and killed one person. During the investigation, it was discovered Soliman was staying in Colorado Springs at the time of the attack, but was originally from Egypt and had overstayed his visa.

In May, Soliman pleaded guilty to more than 100 state charges, including first-degree murder and 26 accounts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus more than 2,100 additional years in prison.

As part of his federal plea agreement, the government and defense are both asking for a life sentence plus 50 years.

Soliman’s sentencing is set for January 7, 2027.