Boulder County residents pool resources to fight high-tech burglaries targeting their neighborhood

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fed up with a rash of high-tech residential burglaries across the Denver metro area, a group of Boulder County residents have pooled their resources to fight these criminals.

White Hawk Ranch neighborhood residents are offering a special reward of up to $50,000 for information that can help law enforcement solve these series of dinnertime home burglaries targeting residents of the Boulder County subdivision.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes a coordinated group, believed to be aged between 18 and 40, is targeting homes using advanced surveillance technology and high-level planning, bypassing traditional deterrents like cameras and alarms.

“Catching these burglars is important to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Curtis Johnson in a news release. “Not only to bring justice to the victims, but also to prevent future crimes that could disrupt the lives of more community members.”

Johnson said their methods involve concealing their identities with masks and gloves and even scaling multi-story homes.

Law enforcement has been investigating several well-planned burglaries across the Front Range.

In February, Lone Tree police recovered a camera that had been wrapped in camouflage, deliberately placed in a bush, and pointed directly at another home in the Heritage Hills neighborhood.

Police said the camera may be connected to a series of burglaries in 2024.

Anyone with information about the Boulder County burglaries who wants to be considered for the reward can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867 or www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.