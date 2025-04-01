Aurora police arrest 5 Columbian nationals in burglary ring operation; police said Wi-Fi jammers used

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested five people in connection with a sophisticated burglary ring operation that targeted at least 21 homes, the Aurora Police Department announced in a press release Tuesday.

The five suspects are Columbian nationals and were arrested Thursday during searches of two homes in the 1400 block of Fairplay Street and the 1400 block of Altura Boulevard in central Aurora.

Police said multiple agencies recovered hundreds of pieces of stolen property, including cash, jewelry, and high-priced clothing and accessories, during Thursday’s searches of the two homes.

APD

Investigators also seized stolen weapons, including handguns and rifles, tracking devices, and Wi-Fi signal jammers.

Police said the suspects operated a “sophisticated” burglary ring and used counter-surveillance measures to target their victims, using signal jamming technology to bypass residential alarm systems.

“This was a thorough and exhaustive investigation conducted by our detectives,” said Marc Paolino, commander of the Aurora Police Department Investigations Bureau. “I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment and dedication of our officers and investigators.”

The suspects are currently in federal custody and are identified as follows:



Yesid Alexander Espinosa-Castro, 27.

Freddy Giovanni Castro Garzon, 44.

Yineth Karina Medina Acevedo, 29.

Joseph Michud Cruz Marquez, 27.

Jhoan Sebastian Vanegas-Garcia, 26.

They were wanted on charges of attempted second-degree burglary or conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, both felonies. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will file formal charges.

Authorities have warned about similar methods used in home burglaries in Douglas County. Last month, a Wi-Fi jammer was suspected in home burglaries in Highlands Ranch and Franktown.

Experts say homeowners have options to prevent jamming, like using encryption, adaptive antennas, or wired connections. Denver7 talked to a home security expert last month on ways you can protect your home.

Wi-Fi jammer suspected in Highlands Ranch neighborhood burglary

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.