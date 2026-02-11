Bomb threat under investigation at Longview Estates Wednesday morning

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A bomb threat is under investigation at Longview Estates, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

At 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Weld County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man who had allegedly indicated he had a bomb.

A reverse 911 was issued and the Weld County Sheriff's Office is evacuating the area as a safety precaution.

Everyone is asked to stay clear of the area until the bomb squad can investigate the threat further. The Weld County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact deputies at 970-356-4015.