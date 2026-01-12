Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Barry Morphew expected to enter plea in Suzanne Morphew homicide case on Monday

He was released from jail on bond in September after his arrest in Arizona on first-degree murder charges
Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew, is expected to enter a plea in an Alamosa County courtroom on Monday afternoon.
Barry Morphew to enter plea in Suzanne Morphew homicide case Monday
barry suzanne morphew.png
Posted
and last updated

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew, is expected to enter a plea in an Alamosa County courtroom on Monday afternoon.

He was released from jail on bond in September after his arrest in Arizona on first-degree murder charges.

Suzanne disappeared from Chaffee County in May 2020 and her body was found three years later in the San Luis Valley.

Her autopsy was ruled a homicide in 2024. A drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife was found in one of her bones, according to the autopsy report.

Barry was the only private citizen in the area where Suzanne's investigation unfolded who had access to the mix of drugs in her system, according to his indictment. He was originally charged in May 2021 before Suzanne's body was found.

Prosecution asked for those charges to be dropped nearly a year later, days before Barry's jury trial was set to begin. They told a judge they thought they were close to discovering Suzanne's body, which would change the case.

At the time, Barry's defense said the motion to dismiss was filed because prosecution knew they would lose.

Barry Morphew to enter plea in Suzanne Morphew homicide case Monday

Suzanne's body was later found, Barry was re-charged, and Monday at 1:30 p.m., a judge expects to hear him enter a plea.

allie jennerjahn.png
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Allie Jennerjahn
Denver7’s Allie Jennerjahn covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, corruption and ways to protect your family. If you’d like to get in touch with Allie, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities