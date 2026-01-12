Barry Morphew expected to enter plea in Suzanne Morphew homicide case on Monday

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew, is expected to enter a plea in an Alamosa County courtroom on Monday afternoon.

He was released from jail on bond in September after his arrest in Arizona on first-degree murder charges.

Suzanne disappeared from Chaffee County in May 2020 and her body was found three years later in the San Luis Valley.

Her autopsy was ruled a homicide in 2024. A drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife was found in one of her bones, according to the autopsy report.

Barry was the only private citizen in the area where Suzanne's investigation unfolded who had access to the mix of drugs in her system, according to his indictment. He was originally charged in May 2021 before Suzanne's body was found.

Prosecution asked for those charges to be dropped nearly a year later, days before Barry's jury trial was set to begin. They told a judge they thought they were close to discovering Suzanne's body, which would change the case.

At the time, Barry's defense said the motion to dismiss was filed because prosecution knew they would lose.

Suzanne's body was later found, Barry was re-charged, and Monday at 1:30 p.m., a judge expects to hear him enter a plea.