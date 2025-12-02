Authorities searching for man accused of felony assault during Martin Garrix concert at Red Rocks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a person — which resulted in multiple broken facial bones and a fractured leg — at the Martin Garrix concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in October.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted about the case on social media on Tuesday, and shared two photos that showed the suspect.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

During the Oct. 22 concert, a man struck another person in the face following a disagreement about general admission seating in row 24, JCSO reported. The victim had multiple broken facial bones and a fractured leg.

Surveillance cameras at the venue showed the group that was associated with the suspect, but the JCSO said the quality of the video is poor.

We have embedded the video JCSO shared below.

Video of people of interest: pic.twitter.com/ih5Jt1i93I — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 2, 2025

Authorities have described the suspect as an Asian or Pacific Islander man standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. That evening, he was wearing a striped button-up shirt.

"Because the surveillance footage is unclear, we are specifically looking for eyewitnesses who saw the assault in row 24 on Oct. 22, 2025," JCSO posted online.

Anybody who witnessed the assault, or knows somebody who was sitting in that area, is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us. If you are providing a tip, use reference case #25-18282.