Authorities ID man shot, killed by Aurora police after he returned to the scene

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities on Tuesday identified a shooting suspect who was shot and killed by Aurora officers Saturday night.

Jose Luis Rodriguez-Balderrama, 28, of Aurora, who was a suspect in an earlier shooting, was shot and killed by two Aurora police officers after police said he returned to the initial shooting scene in the area of E. 14th Avenue and Clinton Street armed with a gun.

Police were initially called to the area around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to Heather Morris, the interim chief of the Aurora Police Department.

Police said Rodriguez-Balderrama shot a 29-year-old Aurora man in the leg inside an apartment unit at the location and fled in a red Ford Mustang. The 29-year-old victim is expected to survive.

Morris said that a brief police pursuit was initiated after officers spotted the Mustang, but they disengaged after losing track of the vehicle.

But just a short time later, Morris said the vehicle and the suspect returned to the initial shooting scene where officers spotted him and opened fire.

The suspect was struck multiple times and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police said a 40-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene.

The two Aurora officers involved in the shooting — Officer M. Crewse and Officer M. Laurita — have been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

Crewse and Laurita have been on the force a combined nine years, Morris said.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is conducting an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting to determine whether the officers’ actions complied with state law.