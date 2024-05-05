AURORA, Colo. — A man suspected of a shooting was shot and killed by Aurora police officers after police said the suspect returned to the scene with a gun Saturday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of E. 14th Avenue and Clinton Street.

Police were initially called to the area on a report that a victim had been shot in the leg and the suspect was actively fleeing in a red Mustang, according to Heather Morris, the interim chief of the Aurora Police Department.

Morris said that a brief police pursuit was initiated after officers spotted the Mustang, but they disengaged after losing track of the vehicle.

But just a short time later, Morris said the vehicle and the suspect, armed with a gun, returned to the initial shooting scene where officers spotted him and opened fire.

The shooting suspect was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Morris said two officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

The victim who was shot in the leg is expected to survive.

The officers involved in the shooting have been on the force a combined nine years, Morris said. They have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the police shooting gets underway.

The identity of the shooting suspect has not been released.

Shooting suspect shot, killed by Aurora police after returning to the scene