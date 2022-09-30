Aurora woman arrested in fatal Lakewood hit-and-run that left woman dead Thursday night, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – An Aurora woman was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Thursday night in Lakewood.

Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death after she reportedly struck a woman at the intersection of W. Colfax Ave. and Kendall St. and left the scene.

The pedestrian died from her injuries, according to police.

Lakewood PD said it is not releasing the pedestrian's identity at this time.