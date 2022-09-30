Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Pedestrian killed in Lakewood hit-and-run; police searching for driver

Lakewood deadly hit-and-run 9-29-22
Lakewood Police Department
Lakewood deadly hit-and-run 9-29-22
Lakewood deadly hit-and-run 9-29-22
Posted at 9:24 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 23:24:26-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo.  — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a driver, who did not stop after the crash, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, a driver traveling westbound hit a pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street. The driver did not stop, and the pedestrian died from their injuries, according to Lakewood police.

The suspect vehicle is a white 1996 Infinity G20 with Colorado license plate NRO014. The car has a sunroof and black wheels, Lakewood police said.

Lakewood deadly hit-and-run 9-29-22

Lakewood PD said it is not releasing the pedestrian's identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 303-980-7300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for good news and what you need to know | Delivered to your email each morning