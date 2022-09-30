Pedestrian killed in Lakewood hit-and-run; police searching for driver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a driver, who did not stop after the crash, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, a driver traveling westbound hit a pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street. The driver did not stop, and the pedestrian died from their injuries, according to Lakewood police.

The suspect vehicle is a white 1996 Infinity G20 with Colorado license plate NRO014. The car has a sunroof and black wheels, Lakewood police said.

Lakewood Police Department

Lakewood PD said it is not releasing the pedestrian's identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 303-980-7300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.