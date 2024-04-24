Aurora police release images of suspects in school break-in that caused ‘significant damage’

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora released images Wednesday of two male suspects who they say vandalized Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, causing "significant damage."

Police said video surveillance captured the two suspects breaking into the school, which is located on 13th Street near Colfax and Havana, around 11 p.m. Monday.

Photos taken inside the school show broken glass and a bent classroom television. School officials said there "was significant damage done throughout our building."

The damage was so excessive, that officials were forced to cancel classes Tuesday.

It's unclear how the suspects entered the building.

If you recognize these males or have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Vance at 303-739-1825, or you can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

