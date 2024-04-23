Aurora school closed Tuesday after apparent break-in causes ‘significant damage’

Aurora West College Preparatory Academy is closed Tuesday after an apparent break-in caused “significant damage” to the building.

Police were called to the school around 5 a.m. for a report of burglary and vandalism at the school, which is located on 13th street near Colfax and Havana.

Police had few other details about the incident. A letter to parents obtained by Denver7 described the damage to the school.

“Unfortunately, we had a break-in that happened last night at our school,” the letter read in part. “There was significant damage done throughout our building. Due to the level of damage and because police need to investigate, we are unable to have school today.”

The letter continued to say the school hopes the investigation will be done Tuesday.

“Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” it read. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for your support.”