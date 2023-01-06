Aurora police investigating murder-suicide along South Pitkin Circle Friday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Aurora Friday afternoon.

Details about the crime were limited, with police only saying officers were in the area of South Pitkin Circle and S. Quintero Street investigating an “apparent murder-suicide.”

Officers are at the scene of an apparent murder/suicide in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle. Details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. pic.twitter.com/WB6i7tHoyP — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 6, 2023

Pitkin Circle and Jefferson Street were closed to traffic as investigators combed the scene.

