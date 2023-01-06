Watch Now
Aurora police investigating murder-suicide along South Pitkin Circle Friday afternoon

Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 18:36:19-05

AURORA, Colo. – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Aurora Friday afternoon.

Details about the crime were limited, with police only saying officers were in the area of South Pitkin Circle and S. Quintero Street investigating an “apparent murder-suicide.”

Pitkin Circle and Jefferson Street were closed to traffic as investigators combed the scene.

This is a developing news story and will be updated once we learn more.

