Aurora police arrest teen suspected of being ‘Ride Away Robber’ in 9 armed robberies

DENVER — The Aurora Police Department announced Sunday the arrest of a teen suspected of being the “Ride Away Robber” in connection with a string of armed robberies in the city.

Roberto Ticas-Mojica, 19, was arrested Tuesday night and is facing felony menacing and other charges, according to a statement from the department.

The teen is suspected of nine armed robberies of convenience stores during the last two weeks.

Police said the suspect would approach a store counter with toiletries, snacks and gloves, and announce the robbery by revealing a pistol concealed in his waistband.

Police dubbed the suspect the “Ride Away Robber” because of his use of a silver bicycle to travel to the alleged crimes.

