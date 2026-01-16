Aurora police arrest suspect hours after deadly hit-and-run; suspect vehicle remains at-large

AURORA, Colo. — An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run from early Friday morning, but Aurora police said the suspect vehicle has not yet been found.

Denver7 reported about the crash in the area of Havana Street and E. 4th Way earlier in the day. Police told us it involved a pedestrian near a bus stop just after 5:15 a.m. At the scene, police found a woman who was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle – a 2007 blue Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate CYX-B39 – left the scene of the crash and has not yet been found, according to a news release.

Detectives with the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit worked through the morning to find the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Marcos Ortega-Lopez by police. Ortega-Lopez was subsequently arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and taken to the Aurora Detention Center.

Police said the car is expected heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.