Aurora police arrest remaining suspect in October homicide

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have arrested the remaining suspect wanted in connection with a deadly October shooting on the northwest part of town.

Diego Jimenez, 26, of Aurora, was wanted on charges of second-degree murder stemming from the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Ricardo Luciano Cardens on Oct. 24 near East 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle.

On Tuesday, investigators found out Jimenez was hiding in Brighton and with the help of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was arrested without incident.

“In addition to the murder charges, Jimenez also was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Weld County for aggravated motor vehicle theft and Boulder County for theft,” an Aurora police spokesperson said in a news release.

Formal charges in connection with the shooting at Del Mar Circle will be field by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

A woman, identified as 41-year-old Sheena Fuentes was arrested for accessory for her alleged actions following the shooting, according to police.

Despite the arrests, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.