Police searching for man accused of deadly shooting outside northwest Aurora home

Deadly shooting E. 6th Ave and Del Mar Circle in Aurora 10-24-25
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of a deadly shooting outside a home on the city's northwest side.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the area of E. 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot lying in a front yard. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Ricardo Luciano Cardenas.

Investigators are now searching for 26-year-old Diego Jimenez in connection with the shooting. Police say Jimenez and the victim got into an altercation before Jimenez allegedly shot Cardenas.

Jimenez is wanted for second-degree murder. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Sheena Fuentes, 41, was arrested for accessory for her alleged actions following the shooting, according to police.

