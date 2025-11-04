Police searching for man accused of deadly shooting outside northwest Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of a deadly shooting outside a home on the city's northwest side.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the area of E. 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot lying in a front yard. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Ricardo Luciano Cardenas.
#NewsRelease The Aurora Police Department is actively seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in northwest Aurora. #APDNews— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 3, 2025
26-year-old Diego Jimenez is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting of an adult male on… pic.twitter.com/PJlrNGUr3A
Investigators are now searching for 26-year-old Diego Jimenez in connection with the shooting. Police say Jimenez and the victim got into an altercation before Jimenez allegedly shot Cardenas.
Jimenez is wanted for second-degree murder. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Sheena Fuentes, 41, was arrested for accessory for her alleged actions following the shooting, according to police.
