Wi-Fi jammer suspected in Highlands Ranch neighborhood burglary, Douglas County Sheriff's Office warns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Wi-Fi jammer is suspected in a Highlands Ranch neighborhood burglary Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office warned.

Three home burglaries occurred just east of Broadway and E. Gateway Drive. In one of the burglaries, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the power was turned off at one of the homes. DCSO detectives suspect a Wi-Fi jammer was used to disable the home cameras.

They are also investigating a similar burglary at a home in Franktown, where the back door was broken and it appeared the camera system was also turned off.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said there may be no direct connection between the burglaries, but there are similarities in that the suspect — or suspects — knew the homeowners were gone and may have used a device to disable the camera systems.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-917-STOP (7867). Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said tipsters could be eligible for a reward.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said one of the best ways to prevent burglaries is for Coloradans to be observant and report anything suspicious. Note key details, such as descriptions of people, vehicles’ make, model and license plate numbers. Watch for unfamiliar individuals lingering around homes or checking door handles. Call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number 303-660-7500 if something doesn't seem right, or 911 if it's urgent.