Aurora police arrest 18-year-old wanted in connection with November 2024 double shooting

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a November 2024 double shooting was arrested Tuesday following a 30-minute shelter-in-place order for an Arapahoe County apartment building.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2024, in the 18400 block of East Kepner Place.

According to the Aurora Police Department, two men — ages 18 and 20 — were injured in the shooting. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Aurora PD SWAT Team served an arrest warrant for Javaris McClain, 18. He was taken into custody in Arapahoe County without incident around 3:15 p.m., according to Aurora police.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for an apartment building in the 24000 block of East Applewood Circle, but that order was lifted about 30 minutes later.