Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Aurora police arrest 18-year-old wanted in connection with November 2024 double shooting

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
aurora police.png
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a November 2024 double shooting was arrested Tuesday following a 30-minute shelter-in-place order for an Arapahoe County apartment building.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2024, in the 18400 block of East Kepner Place.

According to the Aurora Police Department, two men — ages 18 and 20 — were injured in the shooting. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Aurora PD SWAT Team served an arrest warrant for Javaris McClain, 18. He was taken into custody in Arapahoe County without incident around 3:15 p.m., according to Aurora police.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for an apartment building in the 24000 block of East Applewood Circle, but that order was lifted about 30 minutes later.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7daystohelpendhungerpromo.jpg

Community

7 Days to Help End Hunger