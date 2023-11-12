Aurora murder case still unsolved one year later

AURORA, Colo. — An argument in an apartment parking lot in Aurora last year proved deadly for a 41-year-old man and now police are asking for the public’s help solving the case.

Sunday marks one year since the shooting death of Jared Chavez, who was gunned down outside his home at Ridge Hill Apartments, located at 900 South Crystal Way.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, on multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Aurora Police Department.

They found Chavez lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument between Chavez and an unknown suspect.

No arrests have been made and detectives have exhausted all leads in the investigation and are asking for the public’s help with information to solve the case.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.