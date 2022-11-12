Police investigate homicide after man found shot to death in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of South Crystal Way around 3 a.m. on multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Aurora Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located the 41-year-old victim lying in the parking lot suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Investigators from the department's major crimes homicide unit responded to the scene and worked with officers to locate evidence and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.