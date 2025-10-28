Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Aurora man convicted of child exploitation gets 40 years in prison

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 28, 11am
Prison
Posted

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man convicted on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced to 40 years in prison, Arapahoe County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Aaron Marshall Mocalkins, 31, was arrested in El Paso County on Sept. 24, 2024, following a major investigation into Mocalkins based on a tip from the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began in March 2022.

The task force traced online activity to Mocalkins’ home and seized devices containing thousands of explicit images and videos involving minors, including infants.

Prosecutors emphasized the lasting harm caused by such crimes.

“These crimes leave deep and lasting scars, and while no prison term can undo that harm, this sentence holds the defendant accountable and affirms our unwavering commitment to protecting children and delivering justice,” District Attorney Amy Padden said in a press release.

In addition to the 40-year prison sentence, Mocalkins will be required to pay restitution to all victims.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Hearing from our communities: Denver7 | Your Voice