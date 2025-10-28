Aurora man convicted of child exploitation gets 40 years in prison

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man convicted on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced to 40 years in prison, Arapahoe County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Aaron Marshall Mocalkins, 31, was arrested in El Paso County on Sept. 24, 2024, following a major investigation into Mocalkins based on a tip from the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began in March 2022.

The task force traced online activity to Mocalkins’ home and seized devices containing thousands of explicit images and videos involving minors, including infants.

Prosecutors emphasized the lasting harm caused by such crimes.

“These crimes leave deep and lasting scars, and while no prison term can undo that harm, this sentence holds the defendant accountable and affirms our unwavering commitment to protecting children and delivering justice,” District Attorney Amy Padden said in a press release.

In addition to the 40-year prison sentence, Mocalkins will be required to pay restitution to all victims.