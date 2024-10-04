Aurora man wanted for alleged sexual exploitation of a child arrested in southern Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man wanted for alleged sexual exploitation of a child was arrested in southern Colorado, the Aurora Police Department announced Thursday.

According to APD's release, Aaron Marshall Mocalkins, 27, was arrested on Sept. 24 with help from law enforcement in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Mocalkins was charged in Arapahoe District Court with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of invasion of privacy of a child victim for sexual gratification, two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of a child, and unlawful sexual contact of a child — all felonies. He also faces three counts of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.

Aurora PD said its investigation began in March 2022 when detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The organization said a user on the social media app Kik possessed child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Through an investigation, APD said its detectives identified the user as Mocalkins. Detectives executed a search warrant at his home and seized several electronic devices.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Aurora PD said Mocalkins refused to provide access to his devices. With help from Homeland Security Investigations, detectives bypassed his passcodes and discovered "thousands of images and videos" of CSAM, according to Aurora police.

Mocalkins is being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 17.

Aurora PD said its investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about Mocalkins is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.