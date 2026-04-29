Aurora man charged with murder in brother’s shooting death

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his younger brother during an argument, Aurora police said Wednesday.

The suspect, 32-year-old Zackery Williams, was taken into custody following the Tuesday evening shooting and charged with suspicion of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of South Fairplay Street.

According to investigators, the brothers had argued earlier in the evening. During the dispute, the younger brother armed himself with a knife.

After the younger brother drew the knife, Williams allegedly retrieved a gun and fired shortly after.

Officers arrived on scene and detained Williams without further incident.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.