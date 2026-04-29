Police: Aurora man fatally shoots brother after argument

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say a man in his 30s shot and killed his younger brother Tuesday evening after an argument escalated into a confrontation.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Fairplay Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators said the pair had gotten into an argument, and during the dispute, the younger brother armed himself with a knife. Shortly after, the older brother armed himself with a gun and fired.

Officers arrived on scene and detained the older sibling without further incident.

It’s unclear if he will be arrested and charged with anything at this point.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.