Arvada resident wakes to find burglar in room, police say

Arvada Police Department
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jun 19, 2024

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada resident woke from an afternoon nap to find an unknown man in their room, the Arvada Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police said the man, along with at least two other people, were trying to burglarize the home after breaking into the residence near Independence Way and W. 87th Place around 2 p.m. on June 14.

The victim was in their room asleep when they apparently disrupted the group’s plans, according to Chase Amos with Arvada police. The victim was not injured.

Amos said the burglars had been rummaging through items in the residence but did not take anything with them after being interrupted.

Police said the man the victim awoke to in their room was wearing a reflective vest. The suspects fled the house and possibly left the area in a black Toyota Prius.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the Arvada incident is connected to a similar home invasion that occurred on June 12 in Aurora, according to Amos.

In that case, several people pretended to be delivery workers and forced their way into a home. The Aurora suspects were wearing reflective vests as well, according to police.

Arvada police are asking residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, set alarms, use lights strategically, secure guns and valuables, and consider installing surveillance cameras.

