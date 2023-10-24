Arvada police arrest suspected pantless swim center burglar

ARVADA, Colo. — A man suspected of burglarizing the George J. Meyers Swimming Center and causing thousands of dollars in damages while pantless was arrested, Arvada police announced Tuesday.

A lifeguard arriving to work noticed the break-in and reported it around 4:58 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect broke three windows and damaged some items inside the building. The cost of the damage was estimated to be $4,000 to $5,000.

Steven Cook, 45, was arrested Monday after an Arvada Officer recognized the suspect walking in the area of 5900 Kipling Parkway, police said in a news release.

Surveillance video shows the man throwing a speaker through a glass door. Police said Cook had pants on when he allegedly broke into the center, but lost them at some point.

Cook was jailed on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft, according to police.