Arvada police arrest suspected pantless swim center burglar

The Arvada Police Department is searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to the George J. Meyers Swimming Center.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 24, 2023
ARVADA, Colo. — A man suspected of burglarizing the George J. Meyers Swimming Center and causing thousands of dollars in damages while pantless was arrested, Arvada police announced Tuesday.

A lifeguard arriving to work noticed the break-in and reported it around 4:58 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect broke three windows and damaged some items inside the building. The cost of the damage was estimated to be $4,000 to $5,000.

Steven Cook, 45, was arrested Monday after an Arvada Officer recognized the suspect walking in the area of 5900 Kipling Parkway, police said in a news release.

Surveillance video shows the man throwing a speaker through a glass door. Police said Cook had pants on when he allegedly broke into the center, but lost them at some point.

Cook was jailed on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft, according to police.

 

