Arvada police searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to swim center

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to the George J. Meyers Swimming Center.

A lifeguard arriving to work noticed the break-in and reported it around 4:58 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect broke three windows and damaged some items inside the building. The cost of the damage was estimated to be $4,000 to $5,000.

Surveillance video shows the man throwing a speaker through a glass door.

He had pants when he broke into George Meyers Pool at 7900 Carr St. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt and leopard print underwear.



An employee reported the burglary at about—4:58 a.m. A lifeguard coming to work noticed the break-in. Officers responded to the… pic.twitter.com/00zGdBGs2z — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) October 20, 2023

Police said the man had pants on when he broke into the center, but lost them at some point. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and leopard print underwear.

The suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call Arvada police at 720-898-6900.

City staff was able to open the swim center by 4 p.m. Friday.