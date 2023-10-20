Watch Now
Arvada police searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to swim center

The Arvada Police Department is searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to the George J. Meyers Swimming Center.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 20, 2023
ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to the George J. Meyers Swimming Center.

A lifeguard arriving to work noticed the break-in and reported it around 4:58 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect broke three windows and damaged some items inside the building. The cost of the damage was estimated to be $4,000 to $5,000.

Surveillance video shows the man throwing a speaker through a glass door.

Police said the man had pants on when he broke into the center, but lost them at some point. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and leopard print underwear.

The suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call Arvada police at 720-898-6900.

City staff was able to open the swim center by 4 p.m. Friday.

