Arvada police arrest after-school care provider Wednesday, accused of sexual assault on a child

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police arrested an after-school care provider Wednesday, accused of sexual assault on a child, the department announced in a news release Thursday.

Justin Joseph Martinez, 30, worked as a before and after-school caregiver and occasional substitute teacher at Jefferson County Schools from August 2011 to present.

He mostly worked in the before and after-school programs at Red Rocks Elementary in Morrison, according to Arvada PD. Kids Adventures and STARS Kid Care operate those programs.

But Martinez also worked at Lawrence Elementary School, Swanson Elementary School, Secrest Elementary School and West Woods Elementary School in Arvada. In Wheat Ridge, he was employed by Stevens Elementary School, Arvada PD said. In Lakewood, Martinez was an employee of Vivian Elementary School.

Martinez is facing charges of child abuse, sexual assault on a child less than 15 years old from a position of trust and sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse, according to Arvada police.

He is currently in Jefferson County Jail awaiting formal charges, Arvada PD said.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to call Arvada police at 720-898-7171.

