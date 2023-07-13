Arvada caregiver of adults with developmental disabilities arrested on sex crime-related charges, police say

ARVADA, Colo. – A man who has been caring for adults with disabilities for approximately 25 years was arrested earlier this year on several sex crime-related charges, and authorities are now asking for more potential victims to come forward.

Eugene “Gene” Gillespie, 71, was taken into custody on April 6 following a months-long investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at a day program facility for people with disabilities.

Gillespie was a caregiver at this facility, where patients have some degree of cognitive impairment and are looked after by a caregiver during planned activities, a spokesperson with the Arvada Police Department said Thursday.

The suspect was eventually charged with four counts, including sexual assault against an at-risk person, unlawful sexual contact against an at-risk person, neglect of an at-risk person, and stalking, according to a news release.

He is also facing similar charges related to an at-risk victim in Lakewood from 2015, police said.

Gillespie is known to have interacted with this vulnerable community across the metro area for more than 20 years and authorities are now asking for anyone with knowledge of allegations involving Gillespie to contact First Judicial District Attorney’s Office investigator Lila Storey at (303) 271-6856.