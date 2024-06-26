Arrests made in Denver double shooting that left 1 dead, wounded another

DENVER — Police in Denver announced on Wednesday the arrest of two suspects in connection with a double shooting that left one man dead and critically wounded a woman.

Simon Eugene Elijah Gurule, 31, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder and criminal attempt first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

The two victims were shot while they sat in a parked car in the 500 block of N. Sheridan Boulevard on the evening of June 6.

Manuel C. Luque Quintana, 29, died in the shooting. A woman was shot and walked away from the area but was later spotted by police and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the suspects drove up to the scene, where one of them got out of the passenger side and opened fire. The motive behind this incident remains under investigation.

Gurule was picked up in Denver while the juvenile was arrested in Arvada, police said.