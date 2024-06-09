Man dead, woman critically wounded in Denver double shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and critically wounded a woman Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. near W. 5th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police arrived and located two victims with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital where the male victim was later pronounced deceased. The woman is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Details as to what led up to the shooting are not known. No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.