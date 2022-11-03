Watch Now
Arrest made in deadly house party shooting that left 2 others wounded last month, Denver police say

Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 03, 2022
DENVER – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly October shooting that left two others injured at a house party in Denver’s Ruby Hill neighborhood.

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, was arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Jonathan Saldana Garcia. He is facing first-degree murder charges, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

The shooting on South Beach Court happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

At the time, police responding to the scene of the shooting found Garcia with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Two other victims in this shooting – two women – drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds and have since been released, the spokesperson said in a news release.

Gutierrez-Gonzalez was arrested Thursday morning just a few blocks from where the shooting occurred.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, the spokesperson said.

The probable cause statement in this case is sealed, the spokesperson said, and final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

