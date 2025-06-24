DENVER — One person died in a shooting involving Denver Police Department (DPD) and Denver Public Schools (DPS) officers late Monday night, DPD Chief Ron Thomas announced in a briefing.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, two Denver police officers and a DPS safety officer responded to a report of a man and woman standing in front of Kepner Beacon Middle School, near S. Federal Boulevard and W. Kentucky Ave.

Armed man dies in shooting involving Denver police and DPS officers Monday night

While Denver police were looking into if the man or woman had any outstanding warrants for their arrests, the man asked if he could leave. Officers said no, and that's when DPD said he ran off. As officers chased after him, they instructed the man to drop the weapon. He did not and shot a gun at officers, Chief Thomas said.

When the two DPD offices and DPS safety officer shot back, they hit the man. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center & Hospital where he later died from his injuries. No officers were injured.

All of three officers will be interviewed by Denver police homicide unit, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The woman who was there got away, according to DPD, but officers know who she is and are looking to track her down as a witness.