Armed intruder who forced his way into Children’s Hospital in Aurora last year sentenced

DENVER — A man convicted of forcing his way into Children’s Hospital in Aurora armed with a handgun was sentenced to 33 months in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

Additionally, Jeremy Lavon Tate, 29, was sentenced to three years of supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 24, 2022, when a nurse and others called police to report a man running through Children’s Hospital with a gun.

According to an arrest affidavit, when Aurora officers arrived at the hospital, a security officer had Tate pinned down on the hospital’s front desk.

A University of Colorado Police Department officer was holding a handgun with a device that made it fire like an automatic weapon that had been taken off Tate.

“The swift, courageous actions of brave law enforcement officers and hospital security staff prevented a possible catastrophe from unfolding inside Children’s Hospital,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in a statement. “By stopping an armed felon in his tracks, they protected innocent citizens from incredible danger.”

Exactly what his motive was for entering the hospital while armed is not fully clear from the court documents.