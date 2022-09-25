Armed man arrested after entering Children’s Hospital in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested an armed man they say entered Children’s Hospital early Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jeremy Tate, entered the building through an employee entrance around 12:20 a.m., according to police.

No injuries were reported and police do not know why Tate entered the hospital allegedly armed with a gun. Police said he had a minor injury to his finger.

He was initially placed into custody by officers with the University of Colorado Police Department before he was transported to the Aurora jail.

Tate — who has six outstanding warrants, including three felonies — was booked on several charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a dangerous/illegal weapon, and possession of a large capacity magazine.