Affidavit: Castle Pines teen suspected of stabbing mom to death was expelled from treatment facility

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — An 18-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death and seriously injured his sister at their Castle Pines apartment Sunday night had been recently expelled from a treatment facility, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

A naked Messiah Williams was arrested after Douglas County Sheriff deputies found him rummaging through trash cans about a half-mile from his mother’s home, located at the Madison apartment complex off Canyonside Boulevard in Castle Pines.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alleges that the 18-year-old stabbed his 41-year-old mother to death and seriously injured his 20-year-old sister around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. No motive was provided.

According to the affidavit, Williams’s mother had recently taken the suspect in after he was expelled — for an unknown reason — from an addiction treatment facility. The suspect’s sister said Williams was reportedly homeless before their mother agreed to take the 18-year-old in on Saturday, the day before the stabbing.

The night of the incident, Williams’ sister told family members that the suspect just got out of the shower and “everything seemed normal” before hearing her mother grasping for air in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

Crime Sheriff: Teen accused of Castle Pines stabbing death found naked in field Robert Garrison

When the sister entered the kitchen, she saw her brother standing over their mother “stabbing her with a knife,” the documents read. She alleges Williams attacked and stabbed her when she tried to save her mother, who attempted to save her daughter before she collapsed, according to the affidavit.

After the attack, the 20-year-old called 911, reporting that she and her mother were “bleeding out” and that her brother had stabbed them. She identified Williams as the attacker before becoming unresponsive, the affidavit read.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the 41-year-old mother deceased with multiple stab wounds and the sister critically injured. The 20-year-old woman was rushed to Sky Ridge Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly credited responding deputies’ quick actions for saving the woman’s life.

“The deputies immediately rendered emergency medical aid to include a tourniquet, and those deputies are actually credited with saving that woman's life,” Weekly said during a Monday press briefing.

The investigation is ongoing, and Weekly said it will take some time to determine all the facts.

“We are talking to a lot of witnesses, both part of the family as well as witnesses from outside the family, to gather what led up to last night's event happening, and to determine exactly what happened from there,” he said.

Weekly emphasized the rarity of such violence in the Douglas County city.

"I've been here for 32 years, and I cannot remember the last time we had a homicide in Castle Pines," he said.

Williams was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.