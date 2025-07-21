Teen accused of Castle Pines stabbing death found naked in field

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — An 18-year-old man accused of a double stabbing that left one woman dead and another critically injured in Castle Pines Sunday night was arrested after deputies found the suspect naked in a nearby field.

It happened around 11 p.m. inside a unit at The Madison apartment complex off Canyonside Boulevard in Castle Pines.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said one woman died and a second victim, a 20-year-old woman, sustained critical injuries but is expected to recover.

Sheriff Weekly credited responding deputies’ quick actions for saving the woman’s life.

Deputies located the naked 18-year-old suspect, identified as Messiah Williams, in a field about a mile south from the crime scene after multiple calls from citizens, Weekly said.

He said the gruesome discovery inside the unit was made after deputies forced entry into the apartment following the presence of blood in front of the complex.

“Upon their arrival, they located one adult, deceased woman inside the apartment, as well as another female in the apartment that had been slashed or stabbed,” Weekly said during a Monday press briefing.

Williams was not on scene when deputies arrived at the address, the sheriff said, but was taken into custody a short while later.

Investigators believe all involved are family members and that it was a family member who made the original 911 call, according to Weekly.

The investigation is ongoing, and Weekly said it will take some time to determine all the facts.

“We are talking to a lot of witnesses, both part of the family as well as witnesses from outside the family, to gather what led up to last night's event happening, and to determine exactly what happened from there,” he said.

Williams was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.