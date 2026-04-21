Adams County sheriff's deputies shoot stabbing suspect allegedly pointing a gun at law enforcement

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office shot a stabbing suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at them in the early morning hours Tuesday, the agency said.

Around 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, Adams County sheriff's deputies got word of a reported stabbing in the area of 70th Ave. and Dexter Street. The suspect ran away before law enforcement arrived, so a sheriff's office K9 unit began tracking the suspect.

Deputies were searching someone's backyard on Dexter Street when a 32-year-old man exited the home holding a firearm. Deputies instructed the man to drop the weapon. Two deputies fired their own weapons at the man, hitting him. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but the Adams County Sheriff's Office did not provide an update on his injuries or condition. No deputies were injured.

The two deputies who shot at the suspect have been placed on administrative leave, per standard agency policy under these circumstances.

A handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting, but the Adams County Sheriff's Office said it's unknown at this stage of the investigation if the suspect fired it.