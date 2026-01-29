Adams County deputy who was shot multiple times released from hospital

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County deputy who was shot multiple times during a chase at an apartment complex earlier this month was released from the hospital Tuesday, an Adams County spokesperson confirmed.

His name has not been released at this time.

One person involved in the incident, which occurred Jan. 16 around 2:30 a.m., was taken to the hospital with the deputy and died later that morning, Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps said at a press conference the day of the incident.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to an apartment complex in the area of 74th and Broadway on reports of a disturbance involving weapons. One of the people involved in the incident reportedly shot the deputy multiple times, and several people were arrested, the sheriff said.

