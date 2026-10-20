5 firearms, improvised explosive device found in suspect’s vehicle after Lakewood shelter-in-place call

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect who was taken into custody Monday after police issued a shelter-in-place in Lakewood had a handful of firearms and an improvised explosive device in his vehicle, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspect, 35-year-old Hawk Douglas, was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He was spotted Monday in the area of 6th Avenue and Kipling Street pushing a truck down the roadway when he was contacted by police.

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After taking Douglas into custody, Lakewood police began an inventory of his vehicle in preparation for towing when agents found five firearms and a suspicious device “believed to be an improvised explosive device,” the release states.

Agents then secured the area and the shelter-in-place was issued. The Jefferson County Bomb Squad responded, collected the IED, and rendered it safe, according to police. The shelter-in-place was lifted about three hours later.

Douglas was jailed on several charges, including possession of an explosive/incendiary device, possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful storage of a firearm, possession of an unserialized firearm, firearm theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.