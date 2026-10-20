5 firearms, improvised explosive device found in suspect’s vehicle after Lakewood shelter-in-place call

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect who was taken into custody Monday after police issued a shelter-in-place in Lakewood had a handful of firearms and an improvised explosive device in his vehicle, police said in a news release Tuesday.
The suspect, 35-year-old Hawk Douglas, was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He was spotted Monday in the area of 6th Avenue and Kipling Street pushing a truck down the roadway when he was contacted by police.
After taking Douglas into custody, Lakewood police began an inventory of his vehicle in preparation for towing when agents found five firearms and a suspicious device “believed to be an improvised explosive device,” the release states.
Agents then secured the area and the shelter-in-place was issued. The Jefferson County Bomb Squad responded, collected the IED, and rendered it safe, according to police. The shelter-in-place was lifted about three hours later.
Douglas was jailed on several charges, including possession of an explosive/incendiary device, possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful storage of a firearm, possession of an unserialized firearm, firearm theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing.
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